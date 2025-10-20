Lakeland man killed after Jeep overturned in single-vehicle crash: PCSO

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a Lakeland man died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday evening.

Deputies said they responded to the area of Reynolds Road, at the intersection with Flat Road, after reports of a Jeep Wrangler overturned on the shoulder around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.

PCSO said evidence suggests the driver, a 26-year-old man, was heading north on Reynolds Road when the car left the roadway, hit guide wires attached to a utility pole, and eventually overturned.

The driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene, per the report.

This is an ongoing investigation.