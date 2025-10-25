Lakeland man riding scooter hit, killed in crash trying to cross U.S. 92: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Lakeland man riding a scooter was killed in a crash on Oct. 24 after trying to cross U.S. Highway 92, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) and Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR)were dispatched at 8:08 pm, to the crash scene on U.S. Highway 92 at Fairway Avenue, east of Lakeland.

According to a PCSO report, Joshua Caleb Carpenter, 31, of Lakeland, was riding a Segway electric scooter when he tried to cross U.S. 92 in front of a 2000 Toyota Vallon VLS driven by 60-Andrew Almaraz, 60, of Winter Haven.

Carpenter was then hit by the Toyota. He died at the scene, reports stated.

A preliminary investigation showed that Almaraz was not speeding and had a green light approaching the intersection with Fairway Avenue.

He fully cooperated with the investigation by PCSO Traffic Homicide detectives, reports stated.

Carpenter was wearing dark clothing and was not wearing a helmet when he was hit, PCSO officials said.

The westbound lanes of U.S. 92 were closed for about four hours due to the investigation.

No criminal or civil charges were anticipated, but the investigation is ongoing.