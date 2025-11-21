LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland mural artist says recent changes to a city program are shutting down opportunities for local creators and small businesses.

For years, Jon Sierra has been turning blank walls into colorful murals across Lakeland. He says growing up around graffiti culture in New York taught him that public art is never just decoration.

Lakeland muralist says changes to city art program hurts artists and businesses

“It showed me that public art can inspire, can bring positivity, bring community to an otherwise blank space,” Sierra said.

The Lakeland Community Redevelopment Agency’s Art Infusion Program is a grant created to support artists like Sierra by funding murals to beautify commercial corridors and boost economic development.

“It gives local businesses the opportunity to receive a grant to have public art in their space. It also gave local artists the opportunity to help put their imprint or contribute to the art landscape,” Sierra said.

Sierra said a new stipulation is now threatening that mission. The CRA now requires businesses to invest $25,000 in facade improvements before they can qualify for the mural grant. Sierra says he’s already lost two major projects because of this.

“Right on South Florida Ave, right on the main strip and it would’ve been an awesome addition to the landscape of Lakeland, but those deals were killed as soon as they found out that they had to pay an additional $25,000,” Sierra said.

As a full-time artist, he says the new rule doesn’t just slow down public art, it hurts his livelihood and limits which small businesses can participate.

“I provide for my family, my three kids, through art, through design, through everything I do in the community with my art. This definitely hurts my business, it hurts my income,” Sierra said.

Tampa Bay 28 called and emailed the Lakeland Community Redevelopment Agency. We were told the CRA manager was the only person knowledgeable on the program but she is currently out of the office.

Sierra is calling on the CRA to reconsider and make the program accessible to all businesses, not just those who can afford the price tag.

“Art was meant to be public, not just to be shared for those who can afford it,” Sierra said.



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County.

