Lakeland neighbors invited to help shape future of city’s core historic districts

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland residents are getting the chance to help shape the future of three of the city’s most historic and fastest-growing neighborhoods.

The Lakeland Community Redevelopment Agency just launched a new initiative called “Restore the Core,” focusing on Downtown, Midtown and Dixieland, and they are asking neighbors for their feedback.

In the heart of Downtown Lakeland, history isn’t just remembered, it’s collected.

“I love history. I love treasure hunting. Lakeland’s got some really rich history,” said Stephen Debats, owner of Lloyds of Lakeland.

For nearly 50 years, Lloyds of Lakeland antique shop has been part of the city’s downtown fabric. Debats took over the business in 1997 and has watched downtown evolve.

“We’ve got more people living downtown now. That’s important because you’ve got walkability,” said Debats.

He hopes redevelopment continues, with leaders making local retailers their top priority.

“Like recreational retail. When you come into an antique store, there is nothing in the building that you need, but it’s fun to go hunt. So, it’s stuff like that. Gift type items, even a clothing store would be good,” Debats said.

This is exactly the type of input Lakeland's Community Redevelopment Agency is hoping to hear as it kicks off the “Restore the Core” project.

Over in Dixieland, Michelle Martin, the owner of Arrow and Bow says more parking tops her list.

“We do have parking down here in Dixieland, but not everybody knows where it is, and I'd love more walkability,” Martin said.

CRA leaders said they are looking at aging infrastructure, shifting housing needs and ways to improve walkability, transportation and support for local businesses. For business owners like Debats, it is all about driving more people to visit downtown.

“Small businesses and retail because that’s what brings foot traffic,” said Debats.

Neighbors can fill out an online survey, and the CRA will also have a series of in-person events over the next six months.



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it's had on some of our most vulnerable populations.

