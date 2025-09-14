Man drowns in Lake Clinch in Frostproof, Polk County Sheriff's Office said

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — A man drowned Sunday afternoon in Lake Clinch, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said.

Sheriff Grady Judd said deputies, the PCSO marine unit, and representatives from Frostproof Fire Rescue responded to reports of a possible drowning.

“We received a call of a man drowning in Lake Clinch,” Judd said. “When we arrived, he was already underwater. We worked diligently and we found him. Unfortunately, we couldn’t save his life.”

The man’s identity has not yet been released, pending further investigation and family notifications.

Additional details will be provided as the investigation continues, according to deputies.