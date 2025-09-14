Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Man drowns in Lake Clinch in Frostproof, Polk County Sheriff's Office said

drown.png
Polk County Sheriff's Office
drown.png
Posted

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — A man drowned Sunday afternoon in Lake Clinch, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said.

Sheriff Grady Judd said deputies, the PCSO marine unit, and representatives from Frostproof Fire Rescue responded to reports of a possible drowning.

“We received a call of a man drowning in Lake Clinch,” Judd said. “When we arrived, he was already underwater. We worked diligently and we found him. Unfortunately, we couldn’t save his life.”

The man’s identity has not yet been released, pending further investigation and family notifications.

Additional details will be provided as the investigation continues, according to deputies.

After a tip from a concerned homeowner near Lake Kissimmee, the Tampa Bay 28 I-Team is pulling back the curtain on Florida’s multi-million dollar gator trade—the farms, the hunts, the designer handbags—a system where even the state takes part in the cut.

'It’s not just bad luck': Woman blames overpopulation for fatal alligator attack in Lake Kissimmee

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.