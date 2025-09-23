Man shot while riding scooter in Lakeland: Police

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department (LPD) said a man was shot by an unknown person while riding his scooter on Monday evening.

TPD said officers responded to a report of a person shot shortly after 11 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Officers said they arrived to find a 27-year-old man, who told deputies he was riding his scooter in the 1000 block of Sikes Blvd. when he was shot by an unknown person from a dark colored vehicle.

The victim was transported to the hospital and was listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.