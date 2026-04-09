Man wanted for Lakeland homicide in February arrested: LPD

LAKELAND, FLA — The Lakeland Police Department (LPD) arrested a man on Wednesday wanted for a February homicide outside a lounge.

Janard Childs, 34, was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with or destroying physical evidence.

He was taken into custody outside an apartment in Plant City by the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Plant City Police Department.

“This arrest represents a step toward justice for the family of Mr. Montgomery. I’m proud of the dedication shown by our detectives, who have worked tirelessly to pursue every lead since the night of the homicide, said Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor. “We also extend our gratitude to our partners with the U.S. Marshals Service, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Plant City Police Department for their assistance in bringing this suspect into custody.”

According to a LPD report, at about 2 a.m. on Feb. 22, a shooting occurred outside of the Jade Fox Lounge, 3010 Lakeland Highlands Road.

Lakeland police officers were on patrol in the north end of the parking lot when they heard multiple gunshots and immediately responded.

Officers located a silver Dodge pickup truck parked in front of the business with the driver’s door open. The victim, Deandre Montgomery, 38, was found lying on the ground near the driver’s door. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Lakeland Regional Health where he died.

Based on witness statements and evidence gathered at the scene, detectives determined that Childs approached Montgomery’s vehicle and started an argument, which escalated into a physical fight.

During the fight, Childs produced a handgun and shot Montgomery multiple times before fleeing the scene in a white Lincoln SUV that was waiting nearby, the report stated.

Childs was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail