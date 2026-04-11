Denis Phillips Live: Bloom at Bonnet Springs Park

- Denis Phillips welcomed Stephanie Bernal with Bloom at Bonnet Springs Park as his guest on Denis Phillips Live on April 10.
- The two-day event runs April 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The flower festival fills Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland with floral installations and botanical art displays. There will also be guided tours, food, drinks, and entertainment.
- The event is free and open to the public.
Multiple Hillsborough County schools are closing down in 2027
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams has the latest on how Hillsborough County Public Schools is planning major student reassignments and school closures for the 2027-28 school year.
Multiple Hillsborough County schools are closing down in 2027; parents aren't on board