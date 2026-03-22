Motorcyclist dead after Haines City crash: PCSO

HAINES CITY, Fla. — One man is dead after a crash between a Honda motorcycle and a Toyota Corolla in Haines City on Saturday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Both drivers were traveling westbound on Polk City Road around 8 a.m. in slow-moving traffic. Reynaldo Diaz, 37 of Haines City, was driving the motorcycle when he began to pass multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed in the eastbound lane, according to a news release.

PCSO said the driver of the Toyota attempted to do the same, but did not see the motorcycle. The car also entered the eastbound lane, where Diaz was unable to avoid impact.

He was fully ejected from the motorcycle, which landed about 200 feet away from the initial point of impact, per the release.

Diaz was taken to a local hospital with significant injuries and was later pronounced dead. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the Corolla was not injured, PCSO said.

The PCSO Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit is investigating the crash.