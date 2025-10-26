Motorcyclist killed in Lake Wales crash involving 2 trucks: LWPD

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LAKE WALES, Fla. — According to the Lake Wales Police Department (LWPD), a motorcyclist died Friday evening in Lake Wales after a head-on collision with a truck, which started a fire that engulfed two vehicles.

Police said the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on Chalet Suzanne Road at the entrance to the WaWa gas station.

Investigators said a 2025 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound when a westbound 2017 Ford F-150 driven by 20-year-old Gary Boyle of Arcadia attempted to turn left into the WaWa, crossing into the motorcycle’s path.

The collision caused the motorcycle to slide into a 2008 Dodge truck stopped at a nearby stop sign. Both the motorcycle and the Dodge became engulfed in flames, which Lake Wales firefighters quickly extinguished.

Despite life-saving efforts at the scene, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

