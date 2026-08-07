KATHLEEN, Fla. — A suspect was killed, and a Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) K-9 was injured during a deputy-involved shooting in the Kathleen area, according to PCSO.

The 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident (OIDI) task force is investigating the shooting.

Sheriff Grady Judd said Angel Bowers, 27, failed to appear in court on a charge of unlawful sex with a minor.

A bondsman tried to locate Bowers and called deputies for back up.

Bowers was located in a tent in a wooded area on Rushing Road in Kathleen.

Sheriff Judd says Bowers fired at deputies and struck K-9 Ace. The K-9 was shot in the leg and critically injured.

Deputies returned fire.

"Our K-9 almost bled to death before we could get him medical care. We returned fire. We shot into the tent. Angel Bowers got exactly what he asked for," said Sheriff Judd.

Bowers was pronounced deceased. No deputies were injured.

WATCH: Polk County deputy-involved shooting in Kathleen leaves suspect dead, K-9 injured

Polk County deputy-involved shooting in Kathleen leaves suspect dead, K-9 injured

Authorities said the K-9 was being treated at an emergency veterinary clinic in Lakeland before being airlifted to a clinic in Lakewood Ranch.