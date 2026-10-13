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Polk County is among the top destinations for snowbirds

Winter Haven community mural
WFTS
Winter Haven community mural
These are the top snowbird destinations in Florida
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POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Snowbird season is almost here, and a new study says those escaping the winter cold are setting their sights on Polk County.

The study, from StorageCafe, evaluated 500 warm-weather communities on factors including climate, housing, grocery costs, seasonal availability, and walkability.

Three Polk County communities ranked among the national top 10 destinations, with Winter Haven taking the top spot.

Other communities to make the top 10 include Lakeland at No. 2, Clearwater at No. 9, and Lake Wales at No. 10.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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