WATCH: Florida veterinarians do health checks on swans

The City of Lakeland is currently on Day 2 of its annual swan checkups.
Every year, veterinarians gather the swans of Lake Morton to prepare them for their annual wellness check. Vets also microchip young swans for tracking purposes.
Officials say the checkups help monitor the health of the flock, identify any medical concerns and support ongoing conservation efforts.
Watch in the video player above.
'My heart breaks': Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County
A woman on her way to work Monday morning found herself helping injured Winter Haven High School students after a school bus crash that killed two people.
Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County