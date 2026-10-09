Overnight and weekend detours at I-4 and S.R. 33 in Polk County

The Florida Department of Transportation is warning I-4 travelers of road closures and detours this weekend.
Beginning Oct. 9, crews will close SR 33 underneath the bridge at I-4 to safely perform bridge demolition activities.
The closure will be nightly from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Oct. 12.
'My heart breaks': Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County
A woman on her way to work Monday morning found herself helping injured Winter Haven High School students after a school bus crash that killed two people.
Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County