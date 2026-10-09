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Overnight and weekend detours at I-4 and S.R. 33 in Polk County

There will be construction on connecting bridges from Oct. 11-15
Florida drivers: Road closures along I-4 planned
I-4 Traffic
Posted

The Florida Department of Transportation is warning I-4 travelers of road closures and detours this weekend.

Beginning Oct. 9, crews will close SR 33 underneath the bridge at I-4 to safely perform bridge demolition activities.

The closure will be nightly from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Oct. 12.

'My heart breaks': Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County

A woman on her way to work Monday morning found herself helping injured Winter Haven High School students after a school bus crash that killed two people.

Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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