Polk County officer arrested for identity theft, stealing $10K: PCSO

POLL COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County police officer is accused of stealing from a deceased man and making over $10,000 in fraudulent charges.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said 24-year-old Jeffrey Ziegler was arrested after an investigation into identity theft and unauthorized use of credit cards between Feb. 29, 2024 and March 12, 2024. Detectives say the crimes began the day after the victim’s death.

Family members discovered the charges in late 2025 while going through the victim’s mail and reported them to authorities in Jan. 2026. Investigators connected Ziegler to the charges through text messages and location data.

At the time of the alleged crimes, deputies said Ziegler was a detention deputy at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. He was later working as an officer with the Haines City Police Department when he was arrested.

"Knowingly stealing from someone who has died is just terrible," said Sheriff Grady Judd. "I’m not sure what he was thinking, but we are holding him accountable for his criminal behavior. This permanently ends his career in public safety, that’s for sure."

Ziegler faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including criminal use of personal identification of a deceased person and grand theft.

The Haines City Police Department said he resigned effective immediately after his arrest.

“We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the alleged off duty behavior of former officer Jeff Ziegler." said Joe Halman, Jr., Haines City's public safety director.

"We expect our officers to uphold the law and maintain integrity on and off duty. Based upon the information we have reviewed, he exercised exceedingly poor judgment. His actions do not reflect the values of this department. We remain committed to accountability and maintaining the public’s trust. Had he not resigned, he would have been terminated."