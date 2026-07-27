SR-60 railroad crossing closure expected to cause major delays in Polk County

BARTOW, Fla. — Drivers traveling between Bartow and Lake Wales should expect heavy traffic delays starting Monday morning as a railroad crossing closure shuts down part of State Road 60 for two weeks.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said the closure begins Sunday evening and will remain in place for a full two weeks while work is completed at the railroad crossing.

Officials warned motorists to prepare for significant congestion along the corridor and allow extra travel time when using detour routes.

A 31-mile detour has been established for all commercial truck traffic. Separate signed detours are also available for passenger vehicles traveling through the area.

FDOT is urging drivers to follow posted detour signs, plan trips in advance, and use caution while traveling through surrounding roadways affected by the closure.