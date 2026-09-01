KATHLEEN, Fla. — A proposed 150-home subdivision in Kathleen is off the table at least for now, after the developer withdrew its application Tuesday.

The decision came after the Polk County Board of County Commissioners denied the developer’s request to delay its hearing on the project.

Watch report from Rebecca Petit

Developer withdraws proposal for 150-home Kathleen subdivision

Lindsey Haubner lives just around the corner from the 117-acre property along Deeson Road. The Blackwater tributary floodway runs directly through her property, and she says the proposed development could worsen existing drainage and flooding problems.

“As you can see when you look around the neighborhood, high-density residential development doesn’t belong in this flood basin,” Haubner said.

The property is part of the Kathleen drainage basin and sits within a floodplain along Blackwater Creek.

WFTS

“So it’s not just a flood-prone area. It is a known flood basin identified by the state, the county and FEMA,” Haubner said.

She also worries about how additional development could affect neighboring properties.

“It will be detrimental to us. We already have a major problem with all the extra drainage that’s being dumped into the flood basin and the constrained outfall,” Haubner said.

This was the developer’s third attempt to get a subdivision approved on the property.

WFTS

The first proposal, presented in 2022, called for 242 homes at 4235 Deeson Road. Neighbors opposed the project, citing concerns about flooding, drainage and its compatibility with the surrounding rural area. Polk County commissioners denied that proposal with prejudice.

The developer returned in 2023 with a reduced proposal for 147 homes. Commissioners again denied the project with prejudice following opposition from residents.

Neighbors raised concerns about flooding, drainage and the project's compatibility with the surrounding rural area.

“I’ve lived in this area ever since I was a small child and when rains come through just regular rains, we get floods. If they try to develop this area over here, houses and families are going to be washed out," said Cindy Fallin.

The latest proposal called for 150 single-family homes on the 117-acre property. The Polk County Planning Commission denied the latest proposal in June.

On Tuesday, the developer asked the Board of County Commissioners to delay its hearing on the project. Commissioners denied that request.

The developer then withdrew its application.

For Haubner, the latest development is another victory for residents who have repeatedly organized against the subdivision.

“This was a tactic by the developer, tried to wear our community down. We will continue to stand tall and fight for our homes and our properties,” Haubner said.

While the current application has been withdrawn, neighbors say they remain concerned another development proposal could eventually return for the property.



Share Your Story with Rebecca



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

Contact Rebecca Petit First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.