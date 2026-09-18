Sebring man arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust in Winter Haven: WHPD

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Sebring man is facing multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop in Winter Haven led officers to a backpack containing marijuana and MDMA, according to police.

Officers stopped a 2017 Genesis around 11:44 p.m. Wednesday on First Street North after observing the vehicle repeatedly swerving out of its lane, according to a news release from the Winter Haven Police Department (WHPD).

The driver, 20-year-old Dseanna Strange of Dundee, told officers she was following her GPS and was unsure where to turn, police said.

WHPD said passenger Quan Shuler, 22, of Sebring appeared nervous during the stop and avoided eye contact while speaking with officers.

According to police, Shuler handed officers a cigarette containing what appeared to be marijuana when asked whether there were any illegal substances in the vehicle.

Officers said neither occupant had a medical marijuana card. During a search of the vehicle, investigators detected a strong odor of cannabis coming from the trunk.

Police said a backpack found in the trunk contained two mason jars holding multiple bags of marijuana totaling 77.1 grams, along with a digital scale.

Investigators also found a pill bottle containing MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, according to the release.

When asked about the backpack, Shuler told officers it belonged to him, police said.

Shuler was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of possession of cannabis with intent to sell, possession of MDMA, possession of more than 20 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Strange was issued a traffic citation for failure to drive in a single lane, according to police.