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Splatter Paint Room in Bartow lets you unleash your inner Jackson Pollock or inner Hulk

Take your pick of rage rooms or paint rooms (or both) and then go wild!
Go a lil' crazy -- and maybe smash something -- at the Splatter Paint Room in Bartow
Go a lil' crazy at the Splatter Paint Room in Bartow
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BARTOW, Fla. — Need to blow off some steam this weekend?

Maybe unleash a little frustration?

Have you considered smashing a flat-screen TV with a sledgehammer?

What about throwing paint-filled balloons at your friends?

If you answered yes to any of those questions, we have just the place for you!

WATCH "GO A LIL' CRAZY AT THE SPLATTER PAINT ROOM IN BARTOW"

Go a lil' crazy at the Splatter Paint Room in Bartow

The Splatter Paint Room in Bartow (296 US-17, Bartow) allows guests to smash all sorts of things that usually aren't smashed (a TV, a TV stand, furniture, car windshields) and go full Jackson Pollock in free-for-all paint rooms.

The family-run fun can be tailored to all ages and all levels of intensity.

The experience is open 7 days a week from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. It can accommodate cozy date nights or even big corporate parties.

Reservations are recommended. Go here for more information.

For more Sean Daly fun, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.


Share Your Story with Sean

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.
Contact Sean Daly

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