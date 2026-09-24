Two-fatality crash shuts down S.R. 60 westbound in Polk: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, FLA. — A crash with two reported fatalities has shut down westbound State Road 60 in Polk County, officials said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is working the fatal crash on S.R. 60 at Acuff Road.

It’s located west of Lake Wales.

S.R. 60 westbound is closed, but the eastbound lanes are open.

Deputies were dispatched at around 4:22 a.m.

There were two confirmed fatalities, PCSO officials said.

Preliminary information is that there were two vehicles involved.