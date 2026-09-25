3 killed in crash involving car and dump truck near Lake Wales: PCSO

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash near Lake Wales early Thursday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Deputies responded around 4:22 a.m. Thursday to State Road 60 and Acuff Road after receiving reports of a crash.

When first responders arrived, two occupants of a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu were found dead inside the vehicle, according to investigators.

The driver, a 31-year-old Auburndale woman, was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital, where she later died, PCSO said.

The other victims were identified as a 45-year-old Lake Wales man and a 40-year-old Lake Wales woman.

According to PCSO, a 2016 Kenworth dump truck was traveling west on State Road 60 when the Malibu entered its path while pulling out from Acuff Road on the south side of the highway.

The dump truck driver suffered minor injuries. Investigators said no charges are anticipated.

Westbound State Road 60 was closed for about four hours on Thursday while deputies investigated the crash.