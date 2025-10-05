Tractor-trailer overturns in Polk after driver loses control: FHP

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A tractor-trailer overturned in Polk County on Sunday after the driver lost control of the vehicle, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the tractor-trailer transporting sod, driven by a 35-year-old Wauchula man, was traveling northbound on County Road 557 at about 9:28 a.m.

While maneuvering through a roundabout at the entrance ramp leading to Interstate 4, the driver was traveling too fast for conditions and lost control of the vehicle, the report stated.

The tractor-trailer overturned along the outside shoulder, spilling the sod.

No injuries were reported during the incident.