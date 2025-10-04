Developer addresses residents concerns about 2,000-home Bartow community

BARTOW, Fla. — A proposed plan to build a large housing development called Emilie at Bartow along US Highway 60 has some neighbors worried. The developer reached out to Tampa Bay 28, hoping to address their concerns. So, we brought your questions to him.

As Polk County surges with growth, developers are taking notice. It is why David Waronker, owner of CBD Real Estate, thought Bartow was the perfect location to build Emilie at Bartow, a 2,245-home community.

"A master plan development, with multiple amenities. At least three amenity centers, two large, one small. Pocket parks throughout the development with an emphasis on the environment and conservation areas," said Waronker.

But with the size of the project comes concern. Since March, Tampa Bay 28 has been listening to neighbors who fear more cars, displaced wildlife, and overburdened schools are all on the line.

Waronker said those concerns have been taken into consideration during several years of planning. He said experts have already conducted traffic, noise, and stormwater studies.

"Growth is inevitable. We'll try to have less impact as we can on the existing residents. We know change is scary,” he said.

Waronker said Emilie at Bartow will come with significant infrastructure improvements, including two bridges, new traffic signals and the expansion of US Highway 60 from four lanes to six.

"We're adding two lanes so people can make a left-hand turn heading east on Highway 60 as well there will be one or two lanes added to get off the road. A deceleration lane, heading west on Highway 60," he said.

He stresses all of it will be paid for by CBD Real Estate not taxpayers.

Regarding neighbors' concerns over wildlife in the area, Waronker said his company has also conducted environmental studies, making sure wildlife is not disturbed. He also said that flooding concerns are being addressed.

"The way the Florida Water Management District and various districts require development, we have to be able to contain the water that's on our property. We can't increase the water leaving or property or entering our property," Waronker said.

As for schools, he said locations for future campuses have been identified. His company would also pay impact fees and taxes meant to cover new construction.

"We’re absolutely listening to any of the public’s concerns. I give out my own cell number if somebody wishes to call me. With our developments if we're doing something wrong, we want to know about it," Waronker said.

Bartow city leaders still have to decide on whether or not to approve the project. Emilie at Bartow will be discussed at the next planning and zoning meeting on Oct. 27.



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it's had on some of our most vulnerable populations.

