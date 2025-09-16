TRAFFIC: I-4 lane closure overnight in Lakeland after diesel fuel spill from semi-truck: FDOT

LAKELAND, Fla. — A cleanup from a diesel spill on eastbound I-4 near Exit 38 in Lakeland is prompting emergency lane and shoulder closures for cleanup and repairs.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) stated that the spill damaged the eastbound inside lane and shoulder, affecting a roughly quarter-mile stretch. Crews are working to clean up the area and repair the pavement. The closures are expected to remain in place overnight, possibly extending into Wednesday.

Officials said travelers should expect significant delays and are asked to approach the scene with caution. Drivers may encounter detours and are encouraged to plan alternate routes or allow extra travel time.

