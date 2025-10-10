Winter Haven man wanted in 'brutal attack' on woman: WHPD

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven Police Department (WHPD) said it is searching for a Winter Haven man facing multiple charges after "brutal attack."

WHPD said it is searching for Raymond Martin Mikeal III, 37. Mikeal faces charges of 2nd degree murder, false imprisonment, domestic battery by strangulation, criminal mischief, and tampering with a witness.

Mikeal was in an argument with a female victim inside a residence on Oct. 2 when he grabbed her phone and slammed it to the ground, WHPD said. He then hit the victim multiple times.

WHPD said the victim then attempted to run away and was thrown on the floor and he stomped on her.

He then is alleged to have grabbed the woman by the neck and struck her in the face, officials said.

The woman was able to escape and ran for help and Mikeal left the area.

Anyone with information on Mikeal's whereabouts is urged to contact Winter Haven Police Detective Orphee at 963-209-6895 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS.