Winter Haven police search for missing endangered 13-year-old girl

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven police are looking for 13-year-old Janiyah Bright, who disappeared after leaving her home late Wednesday morning.

Police say Janiyah left her Cloverdale Road residence around 10:30 a.m. following a verbal altercation with her mother. She had made concerning statements the day before about harming herself.

Investigators believe she was driven to Lakeland and dropped off near Skyview and Fairway Avenue. She was last seen wearing a black crop top and blue-and-yellow pajama-style pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.