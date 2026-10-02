Winter Haven woman charged after dead donkey, cats found on property: PCSO

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Winter Haven woman is facing felony animal cruelty charges after investigators found multiple dead and dying animals on her property, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Deputies arrested Melissa McKinney, 59, on Oct. 1 following an investigation by the PCSO Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit and Environmental Crimes detectives.

Animal Control officers and representatives from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection responded to McKinney's property earlier in the week after reports of diseased and deceased animals and a possible chemical leak, PCSO said.

When detectives arrived, they found a dead donkey in the yard, according to arrest affidavits.

Investigators said the donkey appeared to have been suffering for an extended period. McKinney allegedly told deputies the animal had been unable to get up since the weekend but said she had not contacted a veterinarian.

Deputies also found multiple cats in varying conditions across the property.

According to the affidavits, four dead cats were found in the yard, while several other cats appeared lethargic, had labored breathing and appeared to be dying. McKinney reportedly told investigators that 10 to 15 additional dead cats were inside a dumpster on the property.

Detectives said other animals, including a pony and two dogs, appeared to be in fair condition.

Authorities also described numerous code and environmental concerns on the property, including standing water, animal waste, debris piles, discarded containers and an unauthorized waste site.

During the investigation, detectives served a search warrant and removed two dogs, a pony, several cats and the deceased animals from the property.

According to the sheriff's office, two adult cats and three kittens later died after being removed from the property.

Necropsies will be performed to determine the causes of death, and investigators said additional charges are possible pending those results.

McKinney was arrested and charged with three counts of felony animal cruelty, two counts of creating or maintaining a nuisance injurious to health, three counts of operating an unpermitted solid waste site and two counts of unauthorized possession of dairy cases.

“These poor animals likely could have been saved had this suspect only called someone for help," said Sheriff Grady Judd in a statement. "Now she's facing serious felonies. Hopefully the living animals we seized can be rehabilitated and eventually adopted out to loving families.”