LAKELAND, FL (WFTS) — Vice President JD Vance rallied Florida Republicans in Lakeland Thursday. He urged supporters to turn out in November and back Republican candidates statewide, including gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds.

Vance headlined the rally at the Sun ’n Fun Expo campus, where he pointed to the standing-room-only crowd as evidence of strong Republican support.

Vance rallies Florida Republicans in Lakeland as governor’s race tightens

“If anybody was unsure, I would say by the turnout today, it seems very obvious that Florida is MAGA country,” Vance said.

Vance praised Donalds as a “fighter for the state of Florida.”

The rally came the same day the Cook Political Report changed its rating of the Florida governor’s race from Likely Republican to Leans Republican. The nonpartisan political group still rates Republican Donalds as having an advantage over Democrat David Jolly, but it now considers the race to be more competitive.

WFTS

Vance spent much of his speech making the case for the Republican ticket, highlighting issues including inflation, public safety, immigration, and health care.

He also attacked Jolly, accusing the former Republican congressman of changing his positions to appeal to voters.

Watch Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone talk to political analyst Dr. Susan MacManus

Dr MacManus on Vance in Lakeland

Donalds focused much of his own speech on affordability. He told the crowd that lowering prices would be a priority if he becomes governor. He also pledged to lower homeowners insurance premiums and called for greater transparency in health care.

Donalds later turned to the topic of President Donald Trump and reminded the crowd that he campaigned with Trump in 2024 and emphasized their continued political alliance.

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“Look, I see the gas prices too. I want to pay lower gas too. Everybody’s dealing,” Donalds said. “But make no mistake,” he said. “When the Democrats were in control, they were destroying this country.”

That came after questions about changes to Donalds’ campaign website that removed some references to Trump. ABC News reported the changes in September as Trump’s approval ratings were falling.

Trump rejected reports that Donalds was distancing himself from him. He said in a September 26 post that Donalds had his “Complete and Total Endorsement.” Donalds also said he was proud of Trump’s endorsement while directing attention to his campaign’s policy proposals.

Sam Romain, the Polk County Republican Executive Committee chairman, says he doesn't believe Trump's influence will hurt Republicans at the ballot box in Florida and believes Republicans are in good shape.

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“I have zero concern over Polk County, certainly, and not a whole lot of concern for the State of Florida. We’re going to see Republicans turn out and vote on November 3 like they always do, and we’ll be just fine here,” he said.

Two protesters interrupted Vance’s remarks at separate points during the rally. Both were removed from the hangar.

The election is November 3.



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Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.