JD Vance Lakeland rally draws support and protests

LAKELAND, Fla. — Vice President JD Vance’s rally in Lakeland Thursday drew supporters and opponents of the Trump administration, with tensions escalating outside the Sun ’n Fun grounds.

Vance was inside the event campaigning for Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds.

Watch report from Rebecca Petit

J.D. Vance Lakeland rally draws support and protest

Outside, demonstrators gathered to protest Vance’s visit and voice concerns about the economy, education, healthcare, immigration and other issues.

The demonstration became heated when a man attending the rally was accused of driving into demonstrators.

“I didn't even get a chance to get out of the way. He just went really fast, I put my hand out. That didn't stop him," said Keith Christiansen.

Police responded to the scene. The man was not arrested.

For some demonstrators, the economy and rising grocery prices are among their concerns.

“It’s very hard to survive in this economy today, let alone with the grocery prices,” said Barbara Harris with the Polk County Democratic Party.

Rebecca McComas with Indivisible Polk said she is particularly concerned about the education system.

“I am tired of what this administration is doing to our country, and my specific topics are the education — the cuts that they are doing to education,” she said.

Demonstrators also called for equal voting rights, lower prices and changes to immigration policy.

“Just all the racism going on. Just people, they think they got so much more rights because our president is getting away with a lot of stuff,” Eduardo Machado said.

Demonstrators also criticized several Trump administration policies and issues they associate with the administration, describing their opposition in strong terms.

Harris said she believes people need to speak out rather than remain at home.

“If we just sit home and say this isn’t right... if you do nothing then we will stay as we are," she said.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.