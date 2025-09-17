Woman arrested in Frostproof after 2 dogs in her care found dead: PCSO

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said a woman was arrested for animal cruelty after two dogs that were in her care were found dead.

PCSO said deputies responded to an anonymous complaint regarding two dead dogs in the backyard of a residence on West Sixth Street in Frostproof.

Deputies said upon arrival, they made contact with 20-year-old Nashali Santiago, who said she was caring for the dogs while her brother was deployed overseas.

While searching the backyard of the residence, deputies said they discovered two deceased German Shepherds inside a makeshift pen with no roof or shade.

According to the report, Santiago said she last saw the dogs the previous night and claimed they were fine, saying she typically fed and gave the dogs water once a day in the evening.

The dogs were sent to a Veterinary Pathologist, who confirmed through forensic testing that both dogs died from heatstroke and dehydration, per the report.

Deputies said Santiago was arrested and charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty.