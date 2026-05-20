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Woman charged with DUI after driving car on golf course: PCSO

DUI GOLD COURSE DRIVER.png
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk deputies found a number of opened and unopened bottles of alcohol in the car of a Palmetto woman after she was observed driving on a golf course.
DUI GOLD COURSE DRIVER.png
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POLK COUNTY, FLA. — A Palmetto woman was arrested for drunk driving in Polk County on May 14, after she was witnessed driving her car on a golf course, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) charged Erika Mayer, 34, with DUI and DUI with property damage.

At about 6:54 p.m., PCSO responded to a single-vehicle crash in the Streamsong Golf Resort area near Bowling Green.

When a deputy arrived, she found a red 2018 Hyundai on a sidewalk, and Mayer sitting next to the vehicle. 

A witness reported seeing Mayer driving her vehicle across one of the golf courses, according to a PCSO report.

She was not injured, but was incoherent, unbalanced, and had slurred speech, PCSO officials said.

Mayer said she had not consumed any alcohol, despite the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath, the report stated.

In her car, deputies found: one unopened 10-pack of Fireball cinnamon whiskey (50 milliliter bottles), 21 open bottles of Fireball cinnamon whiskey (50 milliliter bottles), and 2 empty 50 milliliter bottles of 99 Brand liqueurs.

Mayer refused to participate in field sobriety tests, and refused to provide any breath samples.

She was additionally charged with refusing to submit to a DUI test.

She also was cited for failure to drive in a single lane and open container within a vehicle. 

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Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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