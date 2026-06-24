Woman on e-bike killed in Polk County crash near Babson Park

POLK CO., Fla. — A 56-year-old Lake Wales woman riding an electric bike was killed in a crash Tuesday night near Babson Park, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded around 10:33 p.m.Tuesday to Scenic Highway (State Road 17) east of Ward Loop Road.

According to PCSO, first responders found the woman dead at the scene

Officials said the e-bike was traveling west in the westbound lane, about two to three feet from the edge of the road, when it was hit from behind by a 2022 Jeep Trackhawk driven by a 30-year-old Lake Wales man.

The victim was wearing an orange reflective vest, and the bike had front and rear lights, but officials could not confirm if the lights were working before the crash.

The victim was not wearing a helmet.

The Jeep driver told deputies he did not see any lights prior to impact.

He was not injured, remained on scene, and cooperated with the investigation.

The woman had been traveling from work to her home, about 15 miles away.

Scenic Highway was closed for roughly three hours after the crash.

No charges are expected, but the investigation is still ongoing.