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NewsSarasota, Manatee County

2 Bradenton police officers hospitalized after suspect strikes them with vehicle

Police said the suspect struck the officers while leaving a Wawa, leading to a pursuit that reached the Sunshine Skyway Bridge before ending in a crash.
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Bradenton Police Department
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BRADENTON, Fla. — Two Bradenton police officers were hospitalized after being struck by a suspect's vehicle early Sunday morning, according to the Bradenton Police Department (BPD).

Officers responded shortly after 3:20 a.m. to the Wawa at First Street and Sixth Avenue East following a report of a man with a gun harassing customers, according to a news release.

Police said the suspect struck two officers with his vehicle while trying to leave the scene.

One officer suffered serious injuries. Both officers were hospitalized.

Two additional officers fired at the suspect's vehicle during the incident, according to police.

The suspect continued toward the Sunshine Skyway Bridge before returning to Bradenton as officers pursued him with assistance from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol, BPD said.

The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed near First Street and 10th Avenue West in Bradenton.

Police said the suspect was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is responding to investigate the incident.

The investigation remains active.

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