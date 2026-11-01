Sarasota police investigating murder after woman found dead at apartment complex: SPD

SARASOTA, FLA. — Sarasota police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex, officials said.

Sarasota Police Department officers responded to a 911 call around 4 a.m. at the Applegate Apartments, 1500 North Lockwood Ridge Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman dead.

Using Flock cameras, police located the suspect’s vehicle, and a 32-year-old man was taken into custody.

Police said the victim and the man in custody knew each other.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident.

Officers secured the scene, and detectives are working to notify the victim’s next of kin.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-915-4307 or Sarasota Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).