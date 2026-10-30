Man loses $6,000 in Sarasota horse-buying scam

SARASOTA COUNTY, FLA. — Sarasota County detectives shut down a fraudulent website after a Colorado man lost $6,000 in a horse-buying scam, officials said.

The investigation began July 9 after the victim reported losing money while trying to purchase two horses from a business advertising online as Horse Adventures in Sarasota, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim initially paid $5,000 for the horses and traveled to Sarasota to pick them up, only to be told the seller had a family emergency and could not complete the transaction.

The victim returned to Colorado without the horses.

The seller later agreed to ship the horses for an additional $1,000. When the horses failed to arrive, the victim was told they were in Louisiana and that another $3,000 was required for delivery.

Suspecting fraud, the victim contacted SCSO detectives.

Detectives discovered the website was fraudulent and was using a legitimate Florida business registration number and owner information to deceive buyers and solicit payments for horses that did not exist, according to SCSO.

Working with the Florida Attorney General’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, detectives seized the fraudulent website’s domain, shutting down the operation and preventing the site from being used to target additional victims.

“This investigation highlights our agency’s commitment to protecting citizens and holding those who exploit unsuspecting victims accountable,” Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman said.

No suspects have been tied to the website, but detectives are continuing to investigate and are working to identify additional victims.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of the website scam is encouraged to contact Detective Vinopal at 941-861-4900.