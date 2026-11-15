25-year-old Bradenton man killed in Sarasota hit-and-run crash

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 25-year-old Bradenton man early Sunday morning.
Sarasota County Emergency Services responded to a report of an unconscious man in the road near 10th Street and Cocoanut Avenue around 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 15.
When officers arrived, they determined the man had been involved in a hit-and-run crash.
The Sarasota Police Department's Traffic Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to investigate. The intersection was closed from approximately 3:45 a.m. until 8:15 a.m.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Traffic Unit Officer Michael Pietron at 941-263-6773.
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