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VIDEO: North Port Police officer saves infant who wasn't breathing

VIDEO: North Port Police Officer saves infant who wasn't breathing
North Port Police
VIDEO: North Port Police Officer saves infant who wasn't breathing
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NORTH PORT, Fla. —

  • The North Port Police Department posted a video on Facebook showing an officer helping save an infant who wasn't breathing.
  • In the video, you can see the officer patting the child on the back as the officer asks, "Is he breathing? Can you hear anything?"
  • After several back blows, you hear the child cry.

Watch video from North Port Police Department:

North Port officer saves choking child

HOA said yes, but the CDD says no: Sun City Center homeowners ordered to remove backyard fences

For years, homeowners in one Hillsborough County neighborhood had fences around their backyards — fences that were approved by their homeowners' association. But now, another organization with government powers says some of those fences are blocking drainage easements and have to go, at the owners' expense.

Sun City Fences

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