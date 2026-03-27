2nd suspect facing murder charge in 2024 Sarasota killing: SPD

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A second person is facing a murder charge in connection to a 2024 homicide, according to Sarasota Police Department.

Authorities notified 21-year-old Laterryah Reed of the charge against her earlier this week, as she is being held at the Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala on separate charges from 2024.

Sarasota police officers responded to a shooting at about 10:15 p.m. on May 16, 2024 in the 1800 block of 31st Street in Sarasota.

Officers arrived and found a 28-year-old Sarasota man who had been shot twice. He died at the scene, according to police.

Fifteen-year-old Tujuan Byrd of Sarasota was arrested on May 21, 2024 in connection with the killing. He was charged with murder.

Detectives are asking anyone with information in connection to this killing to call Det. Maria Llovio at 941-263-6836 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Sarasota by calling 941-366-TIPS or online.