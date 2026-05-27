USF tries to calm Sarasota-Manatee students’ anxiety over New College takeover

SARASOTA, Fla. — Students and staff at the University of South Florida’s Sarasota-Manatee campus are getting some important answers as state leaders move closer to approving a proposal that would transfer the campus to New College of Florida.

The proposal, included in ongoing state budget negotiations in Tallahassee, would transfer ownership of the Sarasota-Manatee campus facilities from USF to New College beginning July 1. The overall budget still needs final approval from lawmakers and Governor Ron DeSantis’ signature before the plan becomes official.

As uncertainty has grown among students, faculty, and staff, USF published a detailed FAQ webpage to address concerns about what happens next.

USF Sarasota-Manatee

According to the university, students already enrolled at the Sarasota-Manatee campus before July 1 would still be able to complete their degrees through what USF describes as a multi-year “teach-out” process taught by USF faculty on the local campus. Students would also have the option to transfer to USF’s Tampa or St. Petersburg campuses.

USF also says current students would continue to receive priority access to classrooms and academic spaces during the transition, even after ownership of the property changes hands.

For students living on campus, the university says existing housing contracts would be honored through at least August 15, 2027.

The FAQ also addresses concerns from faculty and staff. USF says employees should continue “business as usual” for now and says retaining faculty and staff remains a top priority. The university says most employees are expected to continue working in Sarasota-Manatee during the teach-out process.

USF President Moez Limayem addressed the issue in a message to the university community and acknowledged what he called “significant uncertainty and anxiety” surrounding the proposal.

Limayem said USF would retain more than $22 million in recurring operating funds currently tied to the Sarasota-Manatee campus, money he says will allow the university to retain faculty and staff while continuing to educate current students.

“My focus remains the same as it has always been: To take care of our people, to communicate with transparency and to support the workforce needs of the Sarasota-Manatee community,” he wrote.

Some students say the proposal still leaves them with concerns about the campus’s future.

“It’s a little surprising. It’s kind of shocking,” said Grace, a rising USF senior who has taken classes and used facilities at the Sarasota-Manatee campus while living in the Sarasota area. “I know they are still admitting students, so it will be interesting to see how they navigate that.”

WFTS

Meanwhile, New College President Richard Corcoran described the proposed transfer as a “thoughtful and forward-looking opportunity” and said New College is prepared to manage the transition “with care and intentionality.”

Critics of the plan, however, argue the move is politically motivated and meant to prop up New College, which they view as a pet project of Gov. DeSantis. They worry the transfer could weaken USF’s long-term presence in Sarasota-Manatee.

“This received no public hearings. No opportunities for the public’s input,” said Nancy Parrish, the President of Citizens to Protect the Ringling & USF Sarasota Manatee. “I know students are devastated. The faculty is. Our community.”



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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.