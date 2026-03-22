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44-year-old man reported missing and endangered in Manatee County: MCSO

John Robinson was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and black shorts.
JOHN ROBINSON.png
Manatee County Sheriff's Office
JOHN ROBINSON.png
Posted

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) issued an alert for a missing endangered 44-year-old man on Sunday, according to a news release.

John Robinson left his home in the 5300 block of 58th Terrace East in Bradenton after 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, per the alert.

Robinson has been diagnosed with mental health disorders and may be currently disoriented, MCSO said.

Robinson is 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

Citrus County family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

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Family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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