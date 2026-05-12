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Manatee deputies investigate historic cemetery vandalism: MCSO

Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO)
WFTS
Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO)
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PALMETTO, Fla. — Seventeen gravesites were found damaged at a historic cemetery in Manatee County, and deputies are asking for information.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said the vandalism happened at Old Memphis Cemetery in Palmetto within the past few weeks. Damages included broken and knocked-down headstones, spray paint on gravesites, and damaged concrete.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011. Anonymous tips eligible for a cash reward can be submitted to Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.

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