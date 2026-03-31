66 slot machines seized, 2 arrested in illegal Sarasota gambling house case: SCSO

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced Monday the arrest of two people in connection to an illegal gambling house.

SCSO, in conjunction with the Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC), arrested Mohamed Belyaqout and Mabielka C. Cumbrera on charges of keeping and maintaining a gambling house, as well as possession of slot machines.

The arrests followed a months-long investigation into various gambling houses operating illegally in Sarasota County. SCSO said while carrying out a search warrant at Spin 24/7, investigators seized 66 slot machines and money from the business.

SCSO also issued a cease-and-desist letter to the business in April 2025.

Belyaqout was taken into custody on March 26 at “Spin 24/7” located in the 5700 block of South Beneva Road in Sarasota. Cumbrera was taken into custody on March 27 at her Sarasota home.

SCSO said it booked both at Sarasota County Correctional Facility.