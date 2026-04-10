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90 grams of fentanyl, 25 grams of cocaine, $10K seized in Sarasota drug bust: SPD

Sarasota police drug bust
Sarasota Police Department
Sarasota police drug bust
Posted

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police announced Friday a drug bust leading to the seizure of 90.2 grams of fentanyl, 25.9 grams of cocaine and more than $10,000 in cash.

Sarasota police said information relayed to them from the Florida Department of Corrections allowed police to carry out a search warrant at a home in the 3000 block of 31st Way in Sarasota on April 6.

Police arrested 35-year-old Demarius R. Jones of Sarasota, who they said was on probation for multiple felony offenses tied to Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

The search led to the discovery of the following:

  • 90.2 grams of fentanyl
  • 25.9 grams of cocaine
  • 10 pills of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine
  • 19 pills of hydromorphone
  • 39 grams of marijuana
  • a round of .223 rifle ammunition
  • clear plastic bags, straws and 2 digital scales with white powder residue
  • more than $10K in cash

Jones now faces multiple drug-related charges.

Police said Jones was the only person living at the home at the time of the search warrant.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information related to the case to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or call Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County at 941-366-TIPS (8477).

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