Ambulance transporting patient involved in 3-vehicle crash: Bradenton police

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said an ambulance transporting a patient was hit in a car crash on Saturday evening.

Police said officers were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash involving an ambulance with a patient on board at around 10 p.m. on Dec. 20.

BPD said an investigation into the crash indicates one car, which was attempting to pull over to get out of the way of the ambulance, was rear-ended by a second car, causing the first car to hit the ambulance.

No one was seriously injured, and the driver who rear-ended the car that was pulling out of the way of the ambulance was cited for careless driving, per the report.

BPD was restricting traffic going toward Anna Maria Island until the road reopened around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 21.

