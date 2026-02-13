What we know about Sarasota quadruple homicide suspect Russell Kot

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) released more information Friday about suspected killer Russell Kot following the shooting in the Amberlea neighborhood in Sarasota that left six dead on Feb. 10.

Investigators recovered two handguns, ammunition, five knives, rope, tape, and an axe from inside of Kot's vehicle after executing a search warrant. Kot also had two handguns he was carrying when he entered the Fallcrest Circle home, SCSO said.

Investigators did not find anything in Kot’s cell phone records that revealed "any apparent triggering event prior to the shootings involving Larissa or any member of her family," per an SCSO news release.

Tampa Bay 28 has been covering this unfolding story since the initial 911 call.

Listen to the 911 call of the Sarasota quadruple homicide

Sarasota shooting 911 call

Kot met Olga Greinert, the family’s housekeeper, at least once at the home, according to SCSO.

Investigators also believe Kot either stayed at the Fallcrest Circle home or took care of the family's animals in the months prior to the deadly shooting, according to records authorities obtained.

SCSO said investigators believe Kot sent a suicidal text message to his family members after killing Olga Greinert and Yaroslav Blyudoy, Florita Stolyar’s son.

After the shooting, SCSO said Kot stayed at the home in Sarasota until Florita and her husband, Anatoly Ioffe, came back home. And then he fatally shot them, before taking his own life.

More than 20 shell casings were recovered from the scene inside the home, with each victim sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, according to SCSO.

Osprey PolyClinic posted a Facebook message about the loss of Anatoly "Tony" loffe, who was referred to as "our dear CEO and co-founder."

Detectives working the case said Kot moved from Illinois to Ft. Lauderdale in the fall of 2025. SCSO said he was living with Larissa Blyudoy, the daughter of Florita Stolyar, until the end of 2025, when the two separated.

The case is still active, as authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.