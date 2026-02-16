Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Concerned citizen and BPD team up to save bald eagle

Concerned citizen and BPD team up to save bald eagle
BPD
Concerned citizen and BPD team up to save bald eagle
Posted
and last updated

BRADENTON, Fla. — A concerned citizen spotted a bird in distress Monday near 8th Street West and Manatee Avenue and called the Bradenton Police Department (BPD) for assistance.

Once on scene, officers found an eagle on Feb. 16 believed to be between 4 and 5 years old struggling to fly and detained it in a patrol car for its safety, according to BPD.

Concerned citizen and BPD team up to save bald eagle

Experts at Wildlife, Inc. Education & Rehabilitation Center arrived to transport the eagle to an emergency veterinarian for treatment.

Largo family loses home in morning fire, forced to start over

Mother and her nonverbal son with autism 20 escape safely as the home is condemned; community steps in to help with housing and recovery.

Largo family loses home in morning fire, forced to start over

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.