Concerned citizen and BPD team up to save bald eagle

BRADENTON, Fla. — A concerned citizen spotted a bird in distress Monday near 8th Street West and Manatee Avenue and called the Bradenton Police Department (BPD) for assistance.
Once on scene, officers found an eagle on Feb. 16 believed to be between 4 and 5 years old struggling to fly and detained it in a patrol car for its safety, according to BPD.
Experts at Wildlife, Inc. Education & Rehabilitation Center arrived to transport the eagle to an emergency veterinarian for treatment.
