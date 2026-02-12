Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sarasota County Fire Dept. Special Operations rescues man from 17th floor of construction building

SCFD
  • On Monday, Feb. 9, the Sarasota County Fire Department Special Operations team rescued someone from a construction site.
  • SCFD Special Operations used a crane to bring the patient to the ground from the 17th floor of a building under construction.
  • From there, the patient was transported to the hospital for additional care.
  • The SCFD Special Operations team has hundreds of hours in specialized training in hazardous materials and technical rescues.
  • Watch the rescue below.
Sarasota Co. Fire Dept. special team rescues man from 17th floor of building

