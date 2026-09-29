Crash shuts down two northbound lanes on Sunshine Skyway Bridge: FDOT

MANATEE COUNTY, FLA. — A crash has shut down two northbound left lanes on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Manatee County, transportation officials said.

The crash with injuries was on Interstate 275 (Sunshine Skyway) near the Terra Ceia community in Manatee, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Two left northbound lanes were shut down due to the crash.

One left lane on the southbound side also was blocked for emergency vehicles, the Florida Department of Transportation said.