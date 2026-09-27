Police identify suspect in Bradenton double homicide; charges pending: BPD

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton police have identified a suspect in a double homicide that left two men dead earlier this week, according to the Bradenton Police Department (BPD).

The department announced Saturday that a suspect has been identified in connection with the Sept. 22 shooting in the 400 block of 12th Avenue East, according to a news release.

Police said the suspect is currently in custody on unrelated charges but has not yet been charged in connection with the homicides.

Because charges are still pending, investigators are not releasing the suspect's identity at this time.

The investigation stems from a shooting reported around 6:20 p.m. on Sept. 22. Officers arrived within three minutes and found two gunshot victims near the end of a dead-end road, according to BPD.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but 30-year-old Antonio Rosario died at the scene. Willie Stubbs, 43, died while being transported to a hospital.

Detectives with the Bradenton Police Department and the Manatee Homicide Investigation Unit continue to investigate the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or submit an anonymous tip through Manatee Crime Stoppers.