Venice motorcyclist dies after crash near Sarasota traffic circle: SPD

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Venice motorcyclist died after a crash near the intersection of Gulfstream Avenue and Bayfront Drive on Sunday afternoon, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near the traffic circle at Gulfstream Avenue and Bayfront Drive.

Preliminary information indicates a motorcycle driven by a 51-year-old Venice man was exiting the traffic circle southbound onto Bayfront Drive when he attempted to pass another vehicle, police said.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist struck the vehicle he was attempting to pass before crashing into a pole.

The rider was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, cooperated with investigators and is not facing any charges.

According to investigators, the motorcycle entered the roadway after the initial crash and caused a second motorcyclist to crash. That rider was not injured and is not facing any charges.

Traffic was diverted around Gulfstream Avenue and Bayfront Drive for several hours during the investigation. All lanes have since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Jason Frank at 941-263-6870.